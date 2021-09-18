Capitol on High Alert Ahead of Rally in Support of J6 Political Prisoners

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Demonstrators will show support for the January 6 political prisoners on Saturday.
Hundreds of non-violent Trump supporters are currently in jail awaiting trial for walking through the Capitol on January 6.
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters on Monday said he put up the fence because he wasn’t taking any chances.