Ingenuity Films Brent Miller Jr Purposefully Centers His Movies Around Bible Prophecy

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TAKEAWAYS
Prophecy exists in the Bible for God to prove that He is God
Before the Wrath is based on sound doctrine, sound theology, and rational discussion.
Only 2% of Sunday sermons in America include Bible prophecy when over one third of scripture centers on it
Ingenuity Films creates movies that the unbelieving world can relate to
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Before the Wrath Website: http://www.beforethewrath.com/
Before the Wrath Trailer: https://vimeo.com/313051195
Beyond the Wrath Media Bundle: https://bit.ly/3rVsOwA
Email Brent at: [email protected]
The Coming Convergence Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3KHJVKW
Decoding The Future Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GYuZWx
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRENT MILLER
Website: www.IngenuityFilms.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ingenuityfilms
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ingenuityfilms
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ingenuityfilms
YouTube: www.ingenuityfilms.com/ingenuityfilms
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom