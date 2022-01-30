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Ingenuity Films Brent Miller Jr Purposefully Centers His Movies Around Bible Prophecy
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57 views • January 30, 2022
After former MTV employee Brent Miller Jr witnessed the twin towers collapse on September 11, 2001, he questioned the meaning of life. Brent vigorously researched a wide variety of religions, discovering that only the Bible was 100% valid historically and prophetically. Coming from a secular mindset, Brent relates to the non-believing world and has a passion to teach truth through the very powerful source of filmmaking. As founder of Ingenuity Films, Brent wrote and directed two number one bestselling docu-dramas, has three number one commercial hits, and his film company has become one of the fastest growing faith based studios in the United States. The reason? Brent covers the very topics that people are wanting addressed.


TAKEAWAYS

Prophecy exists in the Bible for God to prove that He is God

Before the Wrath is based on sound doctrine, sound theology, and rational discussion.

Only 2% of Sunday sermons in America include Bible prophecy when over one third of scripture centers on it

Ingenuity Films creates movies that the unbelieving world can relate to


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Before the Wrath Website: http://www.beforethewrath.com/
Before the Wrath Trailer: https://vimeo.com/313051195
Beyond the Wrath Media Bundle: https://bit.ly/3rVsOwA
Email Brent at: [email protected]
The Coming Convergence Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3KHJVKW
Decoding The Future Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GYuZWx

🔗 CONNECT WITH BRENT MILLER
Website: www.IngenuityFilms.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ingenuityfilms
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ingenuityfilms
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ingenuityfilms
YouTube: www.ingenuityfilms.com/ingenuityfilms

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
Keywords
jesusmeaning of lifechristiantruthprophecyrapturebible prophecy9-11movieslosttwin towersseptember 11theologystudiosdoctrinemtvfilmmakertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrent miller jringenuity filmsbefore the wrath
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