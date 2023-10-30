JewTERRORISTS getting their ass kicked as Israeli Soldiers Storming Gaza Encounter Islamic Jihad Fighters | Watch What Happened Next

Two Israeli Soldiers have reportedly been injured after storming into Gaza. The Al-Quds Brigades claimed on telegram that they confronted the Israeli soldiers penetrating into Gaza with machines guns and mortar shells. Later, the Israeli military also confirmed that two of its soldiers were injured, with one in serious condition.
