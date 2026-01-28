Narco Rubio on security guarantees for Ukraine and European troops deployment.

Today testifying in Congress.

Adding more:

Interesting remarks from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking in the Senate, he stated that "a general agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine has already been reached".

Then he explained something that caught my attention. It's about the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine, which is a strict taboo for Russia.

According to Rubio, the contingent will be European, mainly French. The US will "provide assistance". He did not specify what this assistance would consist of.