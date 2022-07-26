Number of New China’s BRI Projects in Russia Drops to Zero To Avoid Sanctions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pzbc7ecf
07/25/2022 Spotlight on China: Due to fears of secondary sanctions, the CCP did not launch any new Belt and Road Initiative investment projects in Russia in the first half of this year