Ukraine War: Russia Shuts Main Gas Pipeline to Europe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1jej98b8
09/03/2022 On August 31, Gazprom halted the flow of gas completely citing a leak in the main gas turbine, and now the company says Nord Stream will remain closed indefinitely, putting severe economic pressure on the European continent