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A Banned & Deleted Covid-19 Conspiracy.mp4 Wesley Thompson, westruther
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80 views • June 08, 2020
Hello again- I must start by saying how disappointed I am with subs, who have not viewed the Posts titled Viral Sequencing and Electromagnetic Transduction; a series of four parts with the forth part hard as nails- Some very serious info that each of the 4 parts got less than 30 views- Sad for anyone who seeks knowledge and discouraging for any genuine Truther who only wants to share knowledge- I'd expect this at youtube but not at brighteon or minds--
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