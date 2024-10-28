Mindful Thanksgiving: Enjoy Your Feast Without the Guilt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immune-Boosting Smoothie Recipe
1 tsp beet root powder
1 tsp vitamin C powder
1/2 tsp turmeric powder (or fresh turmeric root)
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp Manuka honey
1/2 cup frozen strawberries (rich in vitamin C)
1/2 cup coconut water (or coconut water powder + water)
1 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil (optional)
1/2 cup water or unsweetened almond milk
Ice cubes (optional)
Immune-Boosting Shot RecipeIngredients:
1/2 tsp turmeric powder (or 1 tsp fresh turmeric juice)
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp grated ginger
1 tsp Manuka honey
1/4 cup water
--watch video for full recipe and instructions--
