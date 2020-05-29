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5G and Covid 19
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323 views • May 29, 2020
Interview with Beverly Rubik, PhD on the dangers of 5G to our health and specifically with Covid 19. The concept of the "wellness buffer" and how it has to cause metabolic disease in everyone is presented along with new research Dr. Rubik has done that shows the effects of 4G resulting in hypercoagulation. This could explain why so many people who are admitted to the hospital with Covid 19 do so poorly. One of the major problems in Covid 19 is the hypercoagulation associated with it and 5G aggravates this.
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