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Conversation with Robert Kennedy Jr about the Berlin demonstrations and the corona vaccination
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35 views • September 12, 2020
OVAL media, September 11, 2020
"Sondersitzung: Gespräch mit Robert Kennedy Jr zu den Berliner Demonstrationen und zur Corona-Impfung"
0:00 Silent start
5:00 English interview (49:30)
54:30 German tale
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de and
Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausuß
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com/
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
You can support our work with a donation. Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
The bank details are:
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Tobias Weissenborn
Verwendungszweck
“Spende Corona-Ausschuss”
IBAN: DE14 2604 0030 0602 3832 04
BIC: COBADEFFXXX
----------------------------
The filmmakers from OVALmedia implemented this live broadcast without a budget. We are also producing a movie about the corona crisis. You can support us, e.g. via crowdfunding, see www.corona.film, or via the direct route:
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00
BIC: GENODEM1LPS
Volksbank Beckum-Lippstadt
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https://www.paypal.me/ovalmediaberlin
Bitcoin (primary address)
bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6
Monero (primary address)
4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpn
"Sondersitzung: Gespräch mit Robert Kennedy Jr zu den Berliner Demonstrationen und zur Corona-Impfung"
0:00 Silent start
5:00 English interview (49:30)
54:30 German tale
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de and
Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausuß
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com/
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
You can support our work with a donation. Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
The bank details are:
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Tobias Weissenborn
Verwendungszweck
“Spende Corona-Ausschuss”
IBAN: DE14 2604 0030 0602 3832 04
BIC: COBADEFFXXX
----------------------------
The filmmakers from OVALmedia implemented this live broadcast without a budget. We are also producing a movie about the corona crisis. You can support us, e.g. via crowdfunding, see www.corona.film, or via the direct route:
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00
BIC: GENODEM1LPS
Volksbank Beckum-Lippstadt
Paypal:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
https://www.paypal.me/ovalmediaberlin
Bitcoin (primary address)
bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6
Monero (primary address)
4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpn
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