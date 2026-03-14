Turkish journalist recounts an encounter while filming in Israel:

An elderly Israeli man approached them. When he learned they were from Turkey, he said:

"From now on, you're our next enemy. You know that, right?"

The journalist responded: "We're not Iran. I hope you understand the difference."

Spoiler alert!!! Israelis don't care about the difference.

Adding from Turkey:

Turkish Foreign Minister: An attempt at ethnic cleansing is being carried out by Netanyahu's government in Lebanon under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah.