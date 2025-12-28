BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 12/28/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: When it comes to Israel there is always stuff to talk about these days so we'll start there. Maps are fascinating and we'll have a look at a wild one from the 1800's. I got a couple of interesting Epstein nuggets to hand out--Trump is accused of pretty heinous activities. Nicki Minaj shows up at Amfest and puts her foot in her mouth. A man goes around giving liquor, cigarettes, and machetes to the homeless. Gas prices are at a 4 year low--we should call that a win. And you know what it is fam... when it's all done, we'll end with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews




Can't believe so many creators like RealCandaceO and HighImpactFlix cover some of the Dupont Rape case, yet they left out such an interesting part of that story!

https://x.com/i/status/1996827634320421006


This is perhaps the MOST disturbing document from the Epstein files

https://x.com/i/status/2003539110200533455


This might be the craziest Merry Christmas post of all time.

https://x.com/i/status/2004519282106130505


For King and Country performing the Little Drummer Boy at the CMA country Christmas 2019

https://youtu.be/f09px0FX_4s?list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W


Hunter Biden Claims There's NO Laptop.

https://x.com/i/status/2003156302021697558


Nikki Minaj just called JD Vance an assassin during her interview with Erika Kirk at America Fest.

https://x.com/i/status/2002846564356964590

Keywords
trumpracismnewscomedypoliticsviralreactionpodcastisraelmusicwargovernmentfascismcandacekirktpusatiktok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy