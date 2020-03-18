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MIT biologist: fear mongering on coronavirus will go down as biggest fraud to manipulate economies
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33 views • March 18, 2020
TechStartups Team Posted On March 12, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT scientist and researcher on the human immune system, is one the most respected experts who think the media and the “Deep State” are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the virus. He said it’s time to stop scaring people and start talking about immune health.
Source: https://techstartups.com/2020/03/12/mit-biologist-says-fear-mongering-coronavirus-will-go-biggest-fraud-manipulate-economies/#https://techstartups.com/2020/03/12/mit-biologist-says-fear-mongering-coronavirus-will-go-biggest-fraud-manipulate-economies/?fbclid=IwAR0b2BzvWboYOM9BHeJ-90d88kUfQPjXb_Y3HaoLSnUayxfD7JOKziUKrlc
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Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT scientist and researcher on the human immune system, is one the most respected experts who think the media and the “Deep State” are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the virus. He said it’s time to stop scaring people and start talking about immune health.
Source: https://techstartups.com/2020/03/12/mit-biologist-says-fear-mongering-coronavirus-will-go-biggest-fraud-manipulate-economies/#https://techstartups.com/2020/03/12/mit-biologist-says-fear-mongering-coronavirus-will-go-biggest-fraud-manipulate-economies/?fbclid=IwAR0b2BzvWboYOM9BHeJ-90d88kUfQPjXb_Y3HaoLSnUayxfD7JOKziUKrlc
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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