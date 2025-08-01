BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AUTISM ↩ REVERSED⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
683 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 1 day ago

Autism reversed?


Found an article from a year ago - let's excerpt from the interesting part: Groundbreaking study claims severe autism can be reversed. Experts say it's 'deeply insulting'


‘Deeply insulting’


The published study has faced backlash from various autism advocacy groups and online communities.


The UK-based National Autistic Society described it as "deeply insulting to the more than 700,000 autistic people in the UK".


In a post on X, the organisation added, "this is a case study of a single set of twins using interventions that are themselves questionable. There are absolutely no conclusions at all that can be drawn from this and to suggest otherwise is just irresponsible journalism".


https://www.euronews.com/health/2024/07/26/groundbreaking-study-claims-severe-autism-can-be-reversed-experts-say-its-deeply-insulting


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/V1BqqVv4GVv9/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a1vl6k

Keywords
autismreversedmulti pronged offensivedeeply insulting canardshame gambit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy