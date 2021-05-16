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Only HALF of CDC & FDA Took Experimental COVID Shot
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113 views • May 16, 2021
Only about half of the bureaucrats working at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have taken the experimental COVID shot by mid-May, according to the leaders of those agencies.
The stunning admission by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC boss Rochelle Walensky, and FDA bigwig Dr. Peter Marks came during a hearing in response to a question asked by Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.).
“This question I’m going to go to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Marks, and Dr. Walensky," said Sen. Burr. "What percentage of the employees in your institute, your center, or your agency, of your employees has been vaccinated?”
The stunning admission by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC boss Rochelle Walensky, and FDA bigwig Dr. Peter Marks came during a hearing in response to a question asked by Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.).
“This question I’m going to go to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Marks, and Dr. Walensky," said Sen. Burr. "What percentage of the employees in your institute, your center, or your agency, of your employees has been vaccinated?”
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