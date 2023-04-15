Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NFSC Fellow Fighters expressed their thoughts and gratitude to Mr. Miles Guo
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2eh9xe388c

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 NFSC Fellow Fighters expressed their thoughts and gratitude to Mr. Miles Guo. They are used to listening to Miles’s live broadcasts and daily short videos. Everyone hopes to see him soon, and they will continue to work hard to eliminate the evil Chinese Communist Party.

  #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦战友表达对郭文贵先生的思念和感激。习惯了收听郭先生的大直播和每天的短视频，大家希望能快点见到他，同时也会继续加油，直到消灭邪恶的中国共产党。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket