04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 NFSC Fellow Fighters expressed their thoughts and gratitude to Mr. Miles Guo. They are used to listening to Miles’s live broadcasts and daily short videos. Everyone hopes to see him soon, and they will continue to work hard to eliminate the evil Chinese Communist Party.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦战友表达对郭文贵先生的思念和感激。习惯了收听郭先生的大直播和每天的短视频，大家希望能快点见到他，同时也会继续加油，直到消灭邪恶的中国共产党。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





