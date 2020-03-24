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Decoding Winnie-the-Pooh as Code 54 + OXO and Red Roof Inn
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122 views • March 24, 2020
Decoding Winnie-the-Pooh as Code 54 and the Love Code branding of OXO and Red Roof Inn - with encouragement and practical wisdom
Pooh, the red shirt, honey pot and Christopher Robin's bicycle - is there a unifying theme? Yes!
Are you making unusual plans? Keep this in mind. Matthew 10:28: "And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell."
What is the date on the Lord's calendar?
https://www.facebook.com/datetree/
http://www.renewedmoon.com/
Pooh, the red shirt, honey pot and Christopher Robin's bicycle - is there a unifying theme? Yes!
Are you making unusual plans? Keep this in mind. Matthew 10:28: "And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell."
What is the date on the Lord's calendar?
https://www.facebook.com/datetree/
http://www.renewedmoon.com/
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