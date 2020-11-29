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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, November 28, 2020, #277 ( Dane Wigington )
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49 views • November 29, 2020
An ever increasing number of law enforcement agencies are refusing to carry out state government ordered CV-19 lockdown mandates. Is the desperately needed societal wake-up finally beginning to unfold? For far too long too many have chosen to believe that the controllers behind the curtain have their best interest in mind. While all eyes are focused on CV-19 and ongoing election theater, numerous near term existential challenges are looming across the wider horizon. Climate and environmental collapse has outpaced power structure preparations, how desperate and dangerous will the controllers become now?
All over the world, organized crime syndicates are masquerading as legitimate governments. From the sky to the ground, the crimes of the controllers must be fully exposed. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
All over the world, organized crime syndicates are masquerading as legitimate governments. From the sky to the ground, the crimes of the controllers must be fully exposed. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
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