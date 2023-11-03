Create New Account
Here are the staggering effects of Biden’s Border Crisis | Rep. Matt Gaetz
Published 17 hours ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz - House Republicans recently passed the strongest border security package in American history, to try to undo the damage that Joe Biden has caused.


Here are the staggering effects of Biden’s Border Crisis 👇 👇

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

