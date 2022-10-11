Russia Brings It... Gives Ukraine a Spanking

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I told you... I told you... I told you... Russia is far from being defeated by Ukraine. The American Press really does not know what to do with itself at this given moment. They don't know whether to celebrate that something is actually happening or be mad because Putin is spanking their beloved Zelensky. The war effort is heating up and it's exciting.
link to article: https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/russia-strikes-kyiv-multiple-ukrainian-cities-dead-91274593
Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst & 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst
Russian artillery sound clip
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