Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Brings It... Gives Ukraine a Spanking
31 views
channel image
Radiant Fire Radio
Published a month ago |

I told you... I told you... I told you... Russia is far from being defeated by Ukraine. The American Press really does not know what to do with itself at this given moment. They don't know whether to celebrate that something is actually happening or be mad because Putin is spanking their beloved Zelensky. The war effort is heating up and it's exciting.

link to article: https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/russia-strikes-kyiv-multiple-ukrainian-cities-dead-91274593

Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst &amp; 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst

Russian artillery sound clip

Join us at www.radiantfire.org

Keywords
trumpbidenvoter fraudrush limbaughperry stonethomas sowellcovid19jimmy swaggartjudge joe brownmario murillochuck piercedutch sheetsbarbara lynchjohn ramirezjoel rosenberg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket