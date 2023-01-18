HORRIFYING⚠️ Grocery Shopping Has Just Changed! SHTF 2023 -Prep Now





MIRRORED from Riverside Homestead Life

17 Jan 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZ1v9Gw3QrI&ab_channel=RiversideHomesteadLife

In this video, we're going to talk about how grocery shopping has just changed and what we should do to prepare for a possible food shortage in the future, as you will not be able to enter a grocery store without being scanned probably, a shtf 2023 so prep now.





This scary video previewed in 2016 is now becoming a reality in 2023. With climate change and increasing naturally occurring disasters, food shortages are becoming more and more common. In this video, we're going to talk about what you need to do to prepare for a possible food shortage in the future, or the scanning of idification to get in grocery stores. From stockpiling to creating a food storage plan, this video is a must-watch for anyone who wants to be ready for anything!





So for many of us, this is horrifying, thinking about going to the grocery shopping store has just changed, is this the SHTS 2023 that everyone’s been talking about? Is it time to prep now? It certainly is, in this video I am warning you that the future of grocery stores will involve scanning you to enter, whether it be a QR code or scan in your palm, have you heard about Whole Foods in New York where you have to scan your palm just to enter, this is crazy Amazon has bought Whole Foods, and now is integrating a either QR code or scanning program to enter to buy food, this may change the future of grocery stores, eliminating employees and the upkeep of employees, and the financial burden of employees being able to have electronic AI and I did for idification to enter, many people will not like this doomsday style of news. They’ve already been watching out for food shortages and preppers have been getting ready for inflation and more inflation in Hyperinflation and if inflation hasn’t burdened you enough has it been the Walmart food shortages? Having a mind of preparedness and starting off prepping you can have a better Headstart, for when you have to deal with whole foods, hand scanning and be a little more prepared with emergency preparedness a lot of people watch us here at Riverside, Homestead life and other prepping channels like gosh and prepping Canadian prepper, pinball preparedness Alaska prepper, full spectrum survival the economic ninja magic, prepper prepared Homestead, there are so many prepping channels out there to help you with information that affects you and how to be prepping for SHTS it’s good to have prepping news and prepper news so that you can have a better handle on SHTF prepping and being ready for SHTF 2023 and possible empty shelves, many people have been talking about Walmart food shortages empty shelves in 2022 and empty shelves Aldi but whether you’ve seen food shortages and empty shelves, it’s always good to be ready for a food shortage and have a Preparedness for 2023 because you do not know if being scanned to enter a grocery store and will come in the way of you. Getting groceries for your home.