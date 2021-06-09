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Patriot Leaders Plan Forensic Audits In TEN Different States
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160 views • June 09, 2021
The Arizona Audit continues to pick up steam, and the excitement is now spreading to TEN more states, and Patrick Howley has the exclusive. Plus, an explanation for why Trump isn't on Gab, CNN calling for Congress to be arrested, and an update on why eating the bugs may not be such a good idea.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c0f48d32362674cd5e357d
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c0f48d32362674cd5e357d
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