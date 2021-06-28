Once the Origin of the CCP Virus Is Confirmed, the West Will Take the Soleimani-Style Action on the CCP

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At the end of the GTV broadcast on June 25, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo broke the news that during a face-to-face conversation with Western leaders, he learned that “it’s very likely that the US will take the same action on the CCP as the decapitation strike on Iran’s Soleimani”! He said the G7 had reached a consensus that as long as the virus can be proven to be from the Wuhan lab, regardless of whether the CCP cooperates or not, the West would take direct action against the CCP and would seize all the assets of the CCP’s family members overseas.