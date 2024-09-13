BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Before Muammar Gaddafi Was Murdered He Exposed Live On CNN It Wasn't Osama Bin Laden Who Was Responsible For The 9/11 Attacks. It Was America
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
202 views • 7 months ago

Before Muammar Gaddafi Was Murdered He Exposed Live On CNN It Wasn’t Osama Bin Laden Who Was Responsible For The 9/11 Attacks. It Was America

After he does, CNN cuts him off and rushes to a commercial break

“The terrorists who hit New York are not from Afghan. They are not Afghani. — They did not use the airplanes or take off from Iraq or Afghanistan by airplanes. They flew from JFK airport here in New York. The whole action was done here. They were trained here. They did not train or they were not trained in Iraq or in Afghanistan.”

