Medvedev: "Trump's actions are an act of war against russia" - EU Preparing For War With Russia

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 10.24.2025
MEDVEDEV COMMENTS ABOUT TRUMP
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/medvedev-says-trumps-actions-are-like-an-act-war-against-russia-2025-10-23/
EU NATO CONFLICT
https://www.rt.com/news/626751-eu-nato-conflict-naryshkin/
JOHN BRENNAN: CRIMINAL PROSECUTION
https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/chairman-jordan-refers-john-brennan-doj-criminal-prosecution
U.S./SOUTH KOREA ENGINEER DEADLY FLU
https://modernity.news/2025/10/20/us-s-korea-engineer-deadly-flu-100-fatal-in-mammals-infects-human-blood-targets-brain/
MRNA INJECTIONS: WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/breaking-worlds-first-international-governing-body-and-judicial-authority-declares-mrna-injections-biological-and-technological-weapons-of-mass-destruction/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson