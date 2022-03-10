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Walensky Gives Pathetic Incompetent Answers And Lies About Vaccine Effectiveness
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241 views • March 10, 2022
Walensky Gives Pathetic Incompetent Answers And Lies About Vaccine Effectiveness
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/d7abe3e7-3bda-46c2-a742-d5044c257726/
https://rumble.com/vwl5ip-over-90-of-covid-deaths-were-jabbed-in-uks-last-week-and-pfizers-mrna-rever.html
https://odysee.com/TDWU-3-5-22:2f2008a0c72bece0b94da6e5533733fda617e123?src=embed
Over 90% Of COVID Deaths Were Jabbed In UK’s Last Week & Pfizer’s mRNA Reverse Transcribed Into DNA
Over 90% Of COVID Deaths Were Jabbed In UK's Last Week & Pfizer's mRNA Reverse Transcribed Into DNA
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/d7abe3e7-3bda-46c2-a742-d5044c257726/
https://rumble.com/vwl5ip-over-90-of-covid-deaths-were-jabbed-in-uks-last-week-and-pfizers-mrna-rever.html
https://odysee.com/TDWU-3-5-22:2f2008a0c72bece0b94da6e5533733fda617e123?src=embed
Over 90% Of COVID Deaths Were Jabbed In UK’s Last Week & Pfizer’s mRNA Reverse Transcribed Into DNA
Over 90% Of COVID Deaths Were Jabbed In UK's Last Week & Pfizer's mRNA Reverse Transcribed Into DNA
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