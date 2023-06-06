NATURAL or MANMADE Impossible Ancient Ruins Uncovered in North America Sage Wall Montana Megaliths

Bright Insight
June 5, 2023
Look and think for yourself...Is this bizarre wall found in the middle of nowhere in Montana natural, OR, lost ancient ruins (that are not supposed to exist)? The Sage Wall (also referred to as 'Montana Megaliths') is raising serious questions about what may be possible for lost ancient civilizations of North America.
Go Follow Mike's YouTube Channel! / @wanderingwolf
Tickets for October Conference!: https://cpakonline.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cpak-xii...
VISIT the Sage Wall in Montana: https://sagemountain.org/contact/
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6
https://brightinsight.locals.com/support
https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-...
Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ6FkRV5IXM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.