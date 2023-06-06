Create New Account
NATURAL or MANMADE Impossible Ancient Ruins Uncovered in North America Sage Wall Montana Megaliths
High Hopes
Bright Insight


June 5, 2023


Look and think for yourself...Is this bizarre wall found in the middle of nowhere in Montana natural, OR, lost ancient ruins (that are not supposed to exist)? The Sage Wall (also referred to as 'Montana Megaliths') is raising serious questions about what may be possible for lost ancient civilizations of North America.


Go Follow Mike's YouTube Channel! / @wanderingwolf


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ6FkRV5IXM


