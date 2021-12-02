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JUDGE ORDERS PFIZER, FDA TO RELEASE DOCUMENTS: DOCS SHOW THOUSANDS KILLED BY SHOT IN 1ST MONTH!
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160 views • December 02, 2021
A newly released FDA document concludes Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is “favorable” despite the document being loaded with bad reactions to the jab, including nervous system disorders, cardiac disorders, respiratory disorders, and even death.
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