Elijah - The Lonely Prophet
Heart of the Tribe
Published 20 hours ago

Are you lonely? Are you obedient but struggling to not feel despair? Well you're not alone! In these last days, being a prophet or servant of the Most High, YHWH, can be a lonely job. Join Carrie as she discusses how lonely Elijah was--and how YHWH comforted him!

prophetelijahlonely

