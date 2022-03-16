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SURRENDERED - I Didn't Shoot Anyone - the Barrel Was Clean. I Didn't Want to Shoot... I Didn't Want the Slavic People to FIght. 031622
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230 views • March 16, 2022
Rovero Andrey - Ensign of the 58th Ombr. He himself surrendered to the Russian army. Didn't shoot anyone - the barrel was clean. I didn't want to shoot... I didn't want the Slavic people to fight. The same thing would have been done in many units by ordinary people - soldiers sergeants. They are simply afraid.
The moral and psychological state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is depressed, demoralized. Nobody wants to fight. They would be ready to lay down their arms and go home or surrender. In filtration camps, in order to eventually return home to their homeland. And never again to fight with the Slavs.
The moral and psychological state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is depressed, demoralized. Nobody wants to fight. They would be ready to lay down their arms and go home or surrender. In filtration camps, in order to eventually return home to their homeland. And never again to fight with the Slavs.
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