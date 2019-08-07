© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keto In 1959
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • August 07, 2019
Keto In 1959. The keto diet is not new and millions of people were on it in the 1950's and 1960's.
Just look at any of the old TV shows or movies from then and you will see the Fat people were the exception and not the norm.
To find out where Keto is today, go to https://eatfatandgetskinny.com/ for more information.
Just look at any of the old TV shows or movies from then and you will see the Fat people were the exception and not the norm.
To find out where Keto is today, go to https://eatfatandgetskinny.com/ for more information.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.