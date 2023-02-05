Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 2023 Great Indie Artist Playlist - Part 1 - 100 Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Indie Music!
6 views
channel image
Sage of Quay™
Published 17 days ago |
Donate

🎵 100 Indie Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Music! 🎵🎧 Part 1: Songs 1-50 (song titles and artists listed below)

🔊 Full 6.5-hour HQ stream available on Mixcloud: https://tinyurl.com/bdhs8xsm

Timestamp/Song/Artist

00:00 INTRO

00:26 A Hard Goodbye - Julie Sutton

04:28 Antediluvian - Karnak

07:22 Anymore - Richard Keith

10:43 Artificial Flowers - Fangbanger

14:09 Bad Actors - Kathy & The Team

17:55 Barcelona Fridge Magnet - Loud Organs

20:57 Beautiful Girl - David Spadafore

26:26 Blondie Beat - Southwark Swag

30:03 Candyman - Project Dizpikabull (explicit lyrics)

34:56 Carve - Kristian Riedel

40:20 City Of Angels - Norm Reid

45:55 Concrete Cactus - Julie Jarnagin

49:53 Damage Done - Fellow Braves

54:23 Deep State Blues - Johnny Cruz

58:55 Dodi Di - Emotional People

01:01:48 Don't Let Go - Mike Williams

01:04:13 Don't Take Your Love - DrmJ

01:06:50 Down the Road - Doug McCaleb

01:10:25 Faul! Mania - Faul! The Musical

01:12:48 Fifty Fifty Split - Todd Molinari

01:14:28 Five of Swords - K8 PANIK

01:17:06 Flying - The Betz Brothers

01:20:32 Fortress of Apathy - Michael Kotarski

01:25:29 Go Ask Alice - Jack Peck

01:29:36 God's Gift To Man - Matthew Fingerle

01:33:32 God's School - Rain Lids

01:38:31 Goodbye Mama - Juliana

01:42:47 Handout - Raw Olympia

01:45:55 Harmony - Robert O'Rourke

01:49:10 Heaven Shines (Kim's Lullaby) - Mark Garrison

01:51:01 How Do You Get Through Your Day - Keith Aubrey

01:55:08 I Can Create My Own Little World - The Mod Gods of Nod

02:01:13 I Can't Let Go - The Blueflowers

02:04:50 In God We Trust - HELDEN HELDEN

02:08:57 Jabba-Dabba Don't - Dandilion

02:14:01 Johnny Played Guitar - LnL Jam Company

02:17:13 Kick the Clown - Albert Neil Howson

02:21:52 Laughter - Lloyd Wills

02:24:06 Lifespan - Eclipse79

02:28:57 Luckys Magic Rocket - Etan Amsen

02:35:33 Makes No Sense - Rick Medina

02:38:50 Maybe Not - Andrea Ev

02:42:18 Melody - Jim McCloskey

02:46:56 Melted Into One - Miguel Oniga

02:50:22 Midnight Stars - Chris Herriges and Michael Adamovich

02:54:28 Misinformation - Adamcalma ft. Dragonboy

02:59:19 Mother Home - Anthony Ragusa

03:02:45 Mother's Eyes - R. Scott

03:06:17 Nethers Hollow - Julie's Basement

03:09:31 Never Saw It Coming - Zrojood

Keywords
original musicindie musicindie rockrock musicmusiciansongwritingretro rockindie artist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket