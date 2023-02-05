The 2023 Great Indie Artist Playlist - Part 1 - 100 Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Indie Music!

🎵 100 Indie Artists, 100 Songs, 6.5 Hours of Music! 🎵🎧 Part 1: Songs 1-50 (song titles and artists listed below)
🔊 Full 6.5-hour HQ stream available on Mixcloud: https://tinyurl.com/bdhs8xsm
Timestamp/Song/Artist
00:00 INTRO
00:26 A Hard Goodbye - Julie Sutton
04:28 Antediluvian - Karnak
07:22 Anymore - Richard Keith
10:43 Artificial Flowers - Fangbanger
14:09 Bad Actors - Kathy & The Team
17:55 Barcelona Fridge Magnet - Loud Organs
20:57 Beautiful Girl - David Spadafore
26:26 Blondie Beat - Southwark Swag
30:03 Candyman - Project Dizpikabull (explicit lyrics)
34:56 Carve - Kristian Riedel
40:20 City Of Angels - Norm Reid
45:55 Concrete Cactus - Julie Jarnagin
49:53 Damage Done - Fellow Braves
54:23 Deep State Blues - Johnny Cruz
58:55 Dodi Di - Emotional People
01:01:48 Don't Let Go - Mike Williams
01:04:13 Don't Take Your Love - DrmJ
01:06:50 Down the Road - Doug McCaleb
01:10:25 Faul! Mania - Faul! The Musical
01:12:48 Fifty Fifty Split - Todd Molinari
01:14:28 Five of Swords - K8 PANIK
01:17:06 Flying - The Betz Brothers
01:20:32 Fortress of Apathy - Michael Kotarski
01:25:29 Go Ask Alice - Jack Peck
01:29:36 God's Gift To Man - Matthew Fingerle
01:33:32 God's School - Rain Lids
01:38:31 Goodbye Mama - Juliana
01:42:47 Handout - Raw Olympia
01:45:55 Harmony - Robert O'Rourke
01:49:10 Heaven Shines (Kim's Lullaby) - Mark Garrison
01:51:01 How Do You Get Through Your Day - Keith Aubrey
01:55:08 I Can Create My Own Little World - The Mod Gods of Nod
02:01:13 I Can't Let Go - The Blueflowers
02:04:50 In God We Trust - HELDEN HELDEN
02:08:57 Jabba-Dabba Don't - Dandilion
02:14:01 Johnny Played Guitar - LnL Jam Company
02:17:13 Kick the Clown - Albert Neil Howson
02:21:52 Laughter - Lloyd Wills
02:24:06 Lifespan - Eclipse79
02:28:57 Luckys Magic Rocket - Etan Amsen
02:35:33 Makes No Sense - Rick Medina
02:38:50 Maybe Not - Andrea Ev
02:42:18 Melody - Jim McCloskey
02:46:56 Melted Into One - Miguel Oniga
02:50:22 Midnight Stars - Chris Herriges and Michael Adamovich
02:54:28 Misinformation - Adamcalma ft. Dragonboy
02:59:19 Mother Home - Anthony Ragusa
03:02:45 Mother's Eyes - R. Scott
03:06:17 Nethers Hollow - Julie's Basement
03:09:31 Never Saw It Coming - Zrojood
