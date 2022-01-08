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Check out the date on top left of the screen. October 29, 2019. The planning of a UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE happened before the Covid plandemic.
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103 views • January 08, 2022
Check out the date on top left of the screen. October 29, 2019. The planning of a UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE happened before the Covid plandemic.
In a "health summit" meeting organized by MiIken Institute, Fauxci and other Luciferians discuss how to bring down the system and make the death jabs sold as a flu vaccine appealing to the masses.
Just watch these demonic POS that barely look human plot about how to bring death and suffering to the world and create their slave system called the New World Order with themselves as the rulers.
Bringing to light the hidden realities, waking up the sleepers. Truthers fighting against the New World Order.
In a "health summit" meeting organized by MiIken Institute, Fauxci and other Luciferians discuss how to bring down the system and make the death jabs sold as a flu vaccine appealing to the masses.
Just watch these demonic POS that barely look human plot about how to bring death and suffering to the world and create their slave system called the New World Order with themselves as the rulers.
Bringing to light the hidden realities, waking up the sleepers. Truthers fighting against the New World Order.
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