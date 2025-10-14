BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (S3EOctVidExclSpecial8) VeteransDeserveBetter WeMustProvideThemActualFunctioningServices more
We have to fix this, and sometimes the answer to solving the problem is not "kind" (needing remove a person) that HINDERS work of others who care to do the Jobs they're supposed to be doing and clogging up the works. You problem know or seen the type - they spend more time (and Energy) finding excuses to BEG OFF completing Work than time/energy would take to ACTUALLY DO THE WORK they should have done in first place which then often makes a whole organization INEFFICIENT and seemingly UNCARING because another that WOULD HAVE done the Job doesn't have access to being able to be aware of a problem they could quickly and easily FIX. We all know PAPER-SHUFFLING to a degree is needed to track things, make sure things that cost money are processed and covered. HOWEVER, the constant over-burdening of/with paperwork often is a hinderance can/could/should be addressed. ALSO, about Vets/VA, are 10 folks given X really addressing their NEED/ISSUE or just something given to DISMISS them in hopes it will act as a Placebo to COVER OVER actually bothering address real need/concern?!?! That relates, as a metaphor, to not just that but many other CUSTOMER SERVICE issues - something easy done to try DISMISS the person or issue away (who then will likely be BACK AGAIN, cuz problem not really addressed, which MAKES MORE WORK later because ISSUE NOT ADDRESSED PROPERLY FIRST PLACE) and those inefficiently and ineffectively just GLOSSING OVER PROBLEMS creating MORE WORK than would be needed overall if the WORK WERE DONE RIGHT THE FIRST TIME! This is about ALL THAT and MORE!!

