Plasma Moon (The Barataria Project)

Composed, performed and produced: Juan Martínez Andrés. https://thebaratariaproject.bandcamp.com/
Sound and video technician: Millán Pérez García.
Guitar: Cort G100 HH
Amps: Fender
Looper: Digitech Jam Man Stereo
Keyboard: Casiotone CT-S300
Camera: Nikon D5200
Recorded and edited using open software:
Ardour: https://ardour.org/
AV Linux: http://www.bandshed.net/avlinux/
FlowBlade: https://jliljebl.github.io/flowblade/
Audacity: https://www.audacityteam.org/
Sigüenza (Castilla), Spain
02/01/2023
Mirrored from The Barataria Project @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebaratariaproject7830/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.