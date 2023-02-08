Plasma Moon (The Barataria Project)

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Composed, performed and produced: Juan Martínez Andrés. https://thebaratariaproject.bandcamp.com/
Sound and video technician: Millán Pérez García.
Guitar: Cort G100 HH
Amps: Fender
Looper: Digitech Jam Man Stereo
Keyboard: Casiotone CT-S300
Camera: Nikon D5200
Recorded and edited using open software:
Ardour: https://ardour.org/
AV Linux: http://www.bandshed.net/avlinux/
FlowBlade: https://jliljebl.github.io/flowblade/
Audacity: https://www.audacityteam.org/
Sigüenza (Castilla), Spain
02/01/2023
Mirrored from The Barataria Project @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebaratariaproject7830/