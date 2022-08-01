AOC Is a White Hat?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Is she working for the enemy?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan and Patrick Gunnels discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent questionable remarks about the J6 events, as well AOC’s previous political stances.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3vsOYcm
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