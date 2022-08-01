AOC Is a White Hat?! | Making Sense of the Madness

Is she working for the enemy?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan and Patrick Gunnels discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent questionable remarks about the J6 events, as well AOC’s previous political stances.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3vsOYcm



Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!