MRS. UNIVERSE SPREADS MESSAGE OF HOPE AND HEALING FOR AUTISM.

After helping her son recover from autism through diet, biomedical treatments and determination, Heidi Scheer chose pageants as a platform to get her hopeful message to parents of children with Autism. Hear her son Gannon’s remarkable story and how Heidi uses her title of ‘Mrs. Universe’ to spread a message of healing and hope.
POSTED: March 3, 2023
