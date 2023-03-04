Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/mrs-universe-spreads-message-of-hope-and-healing-for-autism/

After helping her son recover from autism through diet, biomedical treatments and determination, Heidi Scheer chose pageants as a platform to get her hopeful message to parents of children with Autism. Hear her son Gannon’s remarkable story and how Heidi uses her title of ‘Mrs. Universe’ to spread a message of healing and hope.

