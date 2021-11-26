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"A crazy mess!" Pfizer whistleblower slams vaccine trials
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150 views • November 26, 2021
Russell Brand, November 23, 2021
A researcher who was employed by a company that oversaw three clinical trial sites of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has made revelations about poor practices at the facilities
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A researcher who was employed by a company that oversaw three clinical trial sites of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has made revelations about poor practices at the facilities
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RussellBrand/
Instagram https://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter https://twitter.com/rustyrockets
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@russellbrand
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand
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