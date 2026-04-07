💥Aftermath of the Israeli attack on the Jewish Synagogue in Iran

💥✡️🇮🇷 Aftermath of the Israeli attack on the Synagogue in Iran.

💥✡️: Hamami Laleh Zar, leader of Iran's Jewish community, inspects his synagogue that was bombed by the ‘Jewish state’ of Israel.

Adding, after:

💥✡️🇮🇷 Statement from the Iranian Jewish community condemning the attack on the Rafiei-Nia Synagogue:

"We, the Iranian Jews, strongly condemn the barbaric attacks by the American-Zionist enemy against our beloved homeland and the Rafiei-Nia Synagogue. We declare our historical unity with the Supreme Leader, the system, the people, and the brave fighters of Iran. With a loud voice, we affirm that we will stand with the people and the sacred Islamic Republic of Iran to the very end, in defense of our beloved country."