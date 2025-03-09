AS OVERCOMERS, THE WORD OF GOD ABIDES IN US, 1 John 2:11-17; Matthew 6:24; 1 Corinthians 7:29-32; 1 Peter 1:24-25, 20250305

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1 John 2:11-17:

But he that hateth his brother is in darkness, and walketh in darkness, and knoweth not whither he goeth, because that darkness hath blinded his eyes.

12 I write unto you, little children, because your sins are forgiven you for his name's sake.

13 I write unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I write unto you, young men, because ye have overcome the wicked one. I write unto you, little children, because ye have known the Father.

14 I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one.

15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.

16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

17 And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever. Amen!

Ephesians 6:10:

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

Romans 12:21:

21 Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good. Amen!

Galatians 1:4:

4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father. Amen!

James 1:27:

Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world. Amen!

Matthew 6:24:

24 No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. Amen!

Ecclesiastes 5:10-11:

10 He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.

11 When goods increase, they are increased that eat them: and what good is there to the owners thereof, saving the beholding of them with their eyes? Amen!

1 Corinthians 7:29-32:

29 But this I say, brethren, the time is short: it remaineth, that both they that have wives be as though they had none;

30 And they that weep, as though they wept not; and they that rejoice, as though they rejoiced not; and they that buy, as though they possessed not;

31 And they that use this world, as not abusing it: for the fashion of this world passeth away.

32 But I would have you without carefulness. He that is unmarried careth for the things that belong to the Lord, how he may please the Lord. Amen!

1 Peter 1:24-25:

24 For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away.

25 But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you. Amen!

* * * * *

