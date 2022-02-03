Miles Guo: The way CCP chose the location of the Winter Olympics deemed to fail

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2/2/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP’s chose Zhangjiakou as the venue of the Winter Olympics to make Beijing the city that can host two Olympics and to develop real estate there, not knowing that Zhangjiakou is a terrible place according to Feng Shui (Chinese geomancy)