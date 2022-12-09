Globalist Psycho Games Enter Third Winter Of Severe Illness And Sudden Death

Severe illness and sudden death - it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And here comes Satan Klaus, right down ‘Tis-Good-For-You lane. He doesn't care if you're rich or poor,

he loves you just the same.





TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****







Intro: Satan Klaus Is Coming To Town - David Lawrence: https://youtu.be/AgjnN_ipI4s (use our edited version but put this in notes to give him credit)





Congress seeks answers from Live Nation after Taylor Swift ticket sale debacle: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/congress-taylor-swift-live-nation-ticketmaster-tickets-180329491.html





Avatar director James Cameron says testosterone is a 'toxin' men must terminate from their system: https://thepostmillennial.com/avatar-director-james-cameron-says-testosterone-is-a-toxin-men-must-terminate-from-their-system





They want to give everyone 500 injections by 2030! LOL https://www.who.int/teams/immunization-vaccines-and-biologicals/strategies/ia2030/explaining-the-immunization-agenda-2030



