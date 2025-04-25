X2 - No Relief (1996, Playstation)

X2 - No Relief is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by British company Team 17 and published by British company Ocean Software (in Europe) and Capcom (in Japan).

The game is a sequel to Project X. In the sequel, you need to fend off an alien fleet heading towards Earth.

You can choose between three different ships which differ in speed and power at the beginning of the game. There is no save, but a password codes your progress. You can collect different weapons which often appear if you shoot down a whole formation of enemies. You can switch between weapons any time. You have a limited number of smart bombs which damage everything on screen. You can also find power-ups which give you satellites for your ship, which you rearrange around your ship. Satellites give you additional firepower. Apart from weapons, there is also a power-up which shifts over time and gives you a shield or a speed-up. Apart from having several lives, you ship also has a health bar.