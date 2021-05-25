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A prominent “trans-affirming” doctor says it’s okay to chop the breasts
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23 views • May 25, 2021
MATT WALSH:
“Watch this. A prominent “trans-affirming” doctor says it’s okay to chop the breasts off of a teen girl because kids “most of the time make good decisions” and a girl can always get new breasts later if she wants. These quacks are destroying our children. This is pure evil.”
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1396890973951647744?s=20
“Watch this. A prominent “trans-affirming” doctor says it’s okay to chop the breasts off of a teen girl because kids “most of the time make good decisions” and a girl can always get new breasts later if she wants. These quacks are destroying our children. This is pure evil.”
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1396890973951647744?s=20
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