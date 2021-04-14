What CCP China Really Wants Is Taiwan’s Chips

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4/10/2021 Taiwan’s chips have immense dual use applications for both the commercial sector and the military sector. China needs these chips for all their advanced weaponry. The U.S. also needs those chips. China doesn’t care about the 24 million people of Taiwan. They want the chips.