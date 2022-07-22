Latest FDA Approved COVID Drug is MORE Toxic than Remdesivir

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now if you go to an American hospital with COVID and refuse to be poisoned with Fauci's pet drug Remdesivir, they will just poison you with the drug Olumiant/Baricitinib instead. Known side effects include: heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, cancer, and death!
(July 21, 2022) Full segment: https://rumble.com/v1d52ix-shots-fired-new-covid-drug-protocol-at-hospitals-are-killing-people-and-the.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://thedrardisshow.com/