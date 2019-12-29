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The Colors of God: Blue, Purple, and Scarlet
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6 views • December 29, 2019
The prophetic significance of the colors in Torah.
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Bible verses covered:
Exodus 26:1, 31, 36; 38:18; 39:1-5, 8, 24-25, 29
1 Samuel 16:7
Numbers 15:38-40; 4:4-12
Exodus 16:19-20
Deuteronomy 28:39
Jonah 6:7
Genesis 38:27-30
Song of Solomon 4:3
Isaiah 1:18
Leviticus 14:3-6, 48-52
Matthew 27:46
Psalm 22:1-6
Matthew 27:28
Numbers 4:7-8
John 6:48-51
Judges 8:26
Proverbs 31:21-22
Song of Solomon 3:10; 7:5
Matthew 5:17-19
John 14:18
Luke 22:20
Matthew 27:11
Numbers 14:13
John 1:1, 14
Mark 15:16-20
1 Corinthians 15:3
Revelation 17:3-6, 17-18; 18:11-12, 15-20
Exodus 26:1-2; 39:21-22; 26:3-4; 39:30-31
Deuteronomy 6:8-9
Revelation 14:12; 1:5-6
1 John 1:7
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Thank you for watching! Please like, share, and subscribe!
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 26:1, 31, 36; 38:18; 39:1-5, 8, 24-25, 29
1 Samuel 16:7
Numbers 15:38-40; 4:4-12
Exodus 16:19-20
Deuteronomy 28:39
Jonah 6:7
Genesis 38:27-30
Song of Solomon 4:3
Isaiah 1:18
Leviticus 14:3-6, 48-52
Matthew 27:46
Psalm 22:1-6
Matthew 27:28
Numbers 4:7-8
John 6:48-51
Judges 8:26
Proverbs 31:21-22
Song of Solomon 3:10; 7:5
Matthew 5:17-19
John 14:18
Luke 22:20
Matthew 27:11
Numbers 14:13
John 1:1, 14
Mark 15:16-20
1 Corinthians 15:3
Revelation 17:3-6, 17-18; 18:11-12, 15-20
Exodus 26:1-2; 39:21-22; 26:3-4; 39:30-31
Deuteronomy 6:8-9
Revelation 14:12; 1:5-6
1 John 1:7
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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