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Day 51 - The True Story of Waco - 1994
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54 views • August 25, 2019
Presents a compelling case for government conspiracy and coverup in the fire at the Branch Davidian church and home in Waco, Texas. Contains interviews with surviving Branch Davidians, as well as interviews with investigators.
Richard Mosley; Lewis Polk; Frank Stevens; UTV (Firm)
Richard Mosley; Lewis Polk; Frank Stevens; UTV (Firm)
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