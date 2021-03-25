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Redeemed By Jesus Our Passover Lamb - Why Christians Should Celebrate Passover Not Easter
Truth Radio Show
Truth Radio Show
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32 views • March 25, 2021
The Dan Bidondi Show
Redeemed By Jesus Our Passover Lamb - Why Christians Should Celebrate Passover Not Easter

John & Patricia Hall of NYSTV.org joins Dan Bidondi in a very important & controversial Biblical topic that most Christians today should know and understand.
Why The Passover is the feast we as Christians should be celebrating and not Pagan holidays like Easter that have nothing to do with our Savior Jesus Christ/Yahushua.

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