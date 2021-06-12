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VIDEO: New York Park Bans Unvaccinated
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220 views • June 12, 2021
Alex Jones presents a cell phone video shot at a public park in New York where only vaccinated individuals are allowed to enter- despite being taxpayer funded.
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